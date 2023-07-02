Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,636 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.