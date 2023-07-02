Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.00

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.00 and traded as high as C$4.77. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$4.76, with a volume of 12,200 shares traded.

Maxim Power Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.99. The company has a market cap of C$239.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Maxim Power had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.080481 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Power Company Profile

Maxim Power Corp., a power producer company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of power generation facilities in Canada. The company operates Milner power plant, a gas-fired turbine generator located in Grande Cache, Alberta. Maxim Power Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

