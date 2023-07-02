Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Free Report) by 323.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,753 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 164,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCP opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

