Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Manhattan Scientifics Stock Performance
MHTX stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,834. Manhattan Scientifics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile
