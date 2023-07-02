Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 40,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,211. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,598,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 10,319 shares of company stock valued at $51,361 in the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.