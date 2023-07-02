Maiar DEX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,693.81 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $22.12 million and approximately $25,693.81 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,524.05 or 1.00005530 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000614 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $65,219.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

