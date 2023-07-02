Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the May 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Lumina Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

Lumina Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 7,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,477. Lumina Gold has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

