Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the May 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Lumina Gold Trading Up 2.6 %
Lumina Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 7,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,477. Lumina Gold has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.
About Lumina Gold
