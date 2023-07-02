Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Up 107.1% in June

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,287,200 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the May 31st total of 621,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,222,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Luckin Coffee Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Luckin Coffee stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $22.49. 1,799,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,052. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of -0.70. Luckin Coffee has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 6.63%.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

