Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lonza Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 40,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,535. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92.

Lonza Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Lonza Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Lonza Group

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.50.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

