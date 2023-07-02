Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) CFO James Clavijo Sells 8,532 Shares

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) CFO James Clavijo sold 8,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $29,691.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,814.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Clavijo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Longeveron alerts:

On Thursday, June 29th, James Clavijo sold 5,000 shares of Longeveron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $17,550.00.

Longeveron Stock Performance

LGVN stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. Longeveron Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Longeveron ( NASDAQ:LGVN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 87.96% and a negative net margin of 1,765.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Research analysts expect that Longeveron Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Longeveron in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Longeveron

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGVN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Longeveron by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Longeveron

(Free Report)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.