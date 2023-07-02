Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Short Interest Up 58.8% in June

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 3,855,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Logan Group Price Performance
Shares of LPHHF stock remained flat at C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49. Logan Group has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.11.
About Logan Group
