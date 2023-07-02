Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.36 million and $250.38 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 1% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,380,669 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,318,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00313439 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $332.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
