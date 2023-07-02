Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Achieves $2.22 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $165.46 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,432,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,383,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00311414 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $179.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
