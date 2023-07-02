Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $132.96 on Friday. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.15 and a 200 day moving average of $122.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 346,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 728.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

(Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.