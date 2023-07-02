Liberum Capital Upgrades Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to Hold

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CELTF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 144 ($1.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Price Performance

Centamin stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Centamin has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.