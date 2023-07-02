Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Pivotal Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Pivotal Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $23.56.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.