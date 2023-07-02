LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

