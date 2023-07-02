Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Takes $613,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Amdocs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amdocs by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amdocs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 474,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DOX. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

