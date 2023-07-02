Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,804 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax Price Performance

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,489 shares of company stock worth $3,615,923. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.