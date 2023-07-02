Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $219.79 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

