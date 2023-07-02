Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Invests $1.49 Million in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,383.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,344.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,331.39. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

