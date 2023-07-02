Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $7.22 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for about 1.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned about 0.12% of Gildan Activewear worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

NYSE:GIL opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

