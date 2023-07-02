Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 255.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 235,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2,997.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 220,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 213,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $173.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.45 and a 200 day moving average of $177.79. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.22) to GBX 4,000 ($50.86) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.40) to GBX 3,850 ($48.95) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.17) to GBX 4,720 ($60.01) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

