Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Decreases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 2.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $69.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

