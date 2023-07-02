Lathrop Investment Management Corp Invests $209,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STM. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.