Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after buying an additional 726,433 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 405.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $256.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.37.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.