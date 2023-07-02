Lathrop Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 2.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.63%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

