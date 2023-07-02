Lathrop Investment Management Corp Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 2.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

