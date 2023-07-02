Lathrop Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 243,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 195,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 726,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

