Lathrop Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 3.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

ITW opened at $250.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

