Lathrop Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,534 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $488.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.57. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

