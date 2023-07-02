Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Short Interest Update

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of RNLC stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $32.40. 5,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.04. Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $32.43.

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1369 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Large Cap US Equity Select ETF

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 184.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period.

The First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US equities. RNLC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

