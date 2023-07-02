Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Short Interest Update

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RNLC stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $32.40. 5,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.04. Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $32.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1369 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
The First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US equities. RNLC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
