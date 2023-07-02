Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Labrador Iron Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Labrador Iron Mines alerts:

Labrador Iron Mines Trading Down 16.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LBRMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,142. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. The company's flagship project is the Houston project, which is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project located near the town of Schefferville.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.