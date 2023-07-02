Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Krones Price Performance
KRNTY stock remained flat at $58.50 on Friday. Krones has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.
Krones Company Profile
