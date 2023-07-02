Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

KRNTY stock remained flat at $58.50 on Friday. Krones has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

