Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Update

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the May 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KOD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $361.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

