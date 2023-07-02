Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kion Group Stock Up 7.9 %

KIGRY stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Kion Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

KIGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Kion Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.