Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Kimball International Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of KBAL stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $447.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kimball International will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimball International Company Profile
Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.
