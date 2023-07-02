Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:K opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

