KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.14.

KBR Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.63. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth $1,619,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in KBR by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

