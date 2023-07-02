Kava Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Kava has a total market cap of $570.72 million and $20.97 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 604,409,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,402,568 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

