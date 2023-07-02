Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 122.0% from the May 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Katapult Price Performance

KPLTW remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,843. Katapult has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04.

