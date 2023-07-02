Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $225.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.43. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.48 and a 12 month high of $226.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.