Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.6% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

