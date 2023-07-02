Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 598 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 598 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total value of $2,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroStrategy Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $342.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $361.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.74.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Further Reading

