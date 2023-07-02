Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,663 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

