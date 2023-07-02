Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Juva Life Price Performance
Shares of JUVAF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,018. Juva Life has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
Juva Life Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Juva Life
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.