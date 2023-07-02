Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Juva Life Price Performance

Shares of JUVAF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,018. Juva Life has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Get Juva Life alerts:

Juva Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Juva Life Inc acquires, owns, and operates in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors in California, the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Resale of Merchandise and Cannabis-Derived Products and Cultivation and Sale of Trim and Flowers. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.