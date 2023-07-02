JPMorgan Municipal ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:JMUB)

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS JMUB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 72,170 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Municipal ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,983.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,090 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

