JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Plans Dividend of $0.24

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2423 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 50,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

