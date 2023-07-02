JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JCPI opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104,508 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

