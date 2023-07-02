JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $128.49

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.49 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 128.50 ($1.63). JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.61), with a volume of 674,273 shares.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £376.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3,175.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.97.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12,500.00%.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

